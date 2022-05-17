California albarino

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Klinker Brick Albariño, Lodi, '21 **1/2 $ GOOD VALUE

(Very aromatic with rich fruit, mouthwatering acidity, spring flavors)

Tangent Albariño, Edna Valley '20 ** $

(Lots of stone fruit flavors with zippy acidity, bright and refreshing)

The Fableist Albariño, Central Coast *** $$ WINE OF THE WEEK

(A big, deep, rich wine with peach and citrus notes, lightly sparkling)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

