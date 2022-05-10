Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Kiona Chenin Blanc, Columbia Valley '20 **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Lightly pettilant, classic notes of honey, flowers and wet stones)

Lubanzi Chenin Blanc, South Africa '21 ** $

(Dry with unique flavors with sweet fruit at the core)

Husch Chenin Blanc, Mendocino '20 **1/2 $

(Rich fruit in a dry format, pure melon flavors, bright acidity)

