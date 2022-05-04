Rosés from the Loire Valle

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Alain de la Treille "Le Rosé" Loire Valley '20 ** $

(Aromatic, very dry, refreshing with melon and strawberry notes)

Alain de la Treille Rosé d'Anjou, Loire Valley '20 **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Made from 5 different red grapes, juicy, vibrant, well-balanced)

Domaine Michel Thomas Sancerre Rosé '20 **1/2 $$

(100% pinot noir, very flavorful, with red fruit and citrus notes)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.

