Cellar Notes

Rosés from the Loire Valle

Published May 4, 2022 at 6:16 AM EDT
Lew Ligriens rose

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Alain de la Treille "Le Rosé" Loire Valley '20 ** $

(Aromatic, very dry, refreshing with melon and strawberry notes)

Alain de la Treille Rosé d'Anjou, Loire Valley '20 **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Made from 5 different red grapes, juicy, vibrant, well-balanced)

Domaine Michel Thomas Sancerre Rosé '20 **1/2 $$

(100% pinot noir, very flavorful, with red fruit and citrus notes)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Jerry Pellegrino
Executive Chef Jerry Pellegrino of Corks restaurant is fascinated by food and wine, and the way they work in harmony on the palate. His understanding of the two goes all the way to the molecular level, drawing on his advanced education in molecular biology. His cuisine is simple and surprising, pairing unexpected ingredients together to work with Corks' extensive wine offerings.
