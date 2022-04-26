© 2021 WYPR
Springtime whites

Published April 26, 2022 at 9:29 AM EDT
Glass of white wine in front of a green background
fs999/Frederic Schneider via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)
/
Glass of white wine

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

La Galope Sauvignon Blanc, Côtes de Gascogne '20 ** 1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Spring bouquet in a glass, light, very fresh, mild, with perky kick)

Mohua Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, NZ '20 **1/2 $

(Big round SB, for people who don't like SB, melon and citrus notes)

Husch Sauvignon Blanc, Mendocino '20 **1/2 $

(Classic California SB, without overdoing the tartness)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.

