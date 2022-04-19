Cabernet Sauvignon II

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Les Jamelles Cabernet Sauvignon, Pays d'Oc '19 ** $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

(A simple straightforward cab with good flavor, satisfying, easy to approach)

The Guide Cabernet Sauvignon Columbia Valley, Washington '19 **1/2 $

(A light, elegant cab with good complexity, restraint and suppleness)

Light Bulb Cabernet Sauvignon, Mendoza '21 *1/2 $

(How light can a cab sauv get? Here's the answer: remarkably light)

