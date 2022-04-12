© 2021 WYPR
Cellar Notes

Cabernet sauvignon II

Published April 12, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT
Grapes for red wine

Despite the number of high end cabs out there, Al has found quite a few good bargains in the world's most popular red wine.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Les Jamelles Cabernet Sauvignon, Pays d'Oc '19 ** $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

(A simple straightforward cab with good flavor, satisfying, easy to approach)

The Guide Cabernet Sauvignon Columbia Valley, Washington '19 **1/2 $

(A light, elegant cab with good complexity, restraint and suppleness)

Light Bulb Cabernet Sauvignon, Mendoza '21 *1/2 $

(How light can a cab sauv get? Here's the answer: remarkably light)

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
