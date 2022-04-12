Cabernet sauvignon II
Despite the number of high end cabs out there, Al has found quite a few good bargains in the world's most popular red wine.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Les Jamelles Cabernet Sauvignon, Pays d'Oc '19 ** $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK
(A simple straightforward cab with good flavor, satisfying, easy to approach)
The Guide Cabernet Sauvignon Columbia Valley, Washington '19 **1/2 $
(A light, elegant cab with good complexity, restraint and suppleness)
Light Bulb Cabernet Sauvignon, Mendoza '21 *1/2 $
(How light can a cab sauv get? Here's the answer: remarkably light)