Ribero del duero

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Aptus Ribera del Duero '18 **1/2 $

(Very fruit forward, early drinking red with 90% tempranillo)

Finca la Mata Ribera del Duero '19 *** $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

(Lush with subtle oak, dense complex flavors, great balance)

Bodegas Valduero Crianza Ribera del Duero '16 *** $$

(A gracefully aged wine intense, spicy, with a supple texture)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.