Ribero del duero
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Aptus Ribera del Duero '18 **1/2 $
(Very fruit forward, early drinking red with 90% tempranillo)
Finca la Mata Ribera del Duero '19 *** $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK
(Lush with subtle oak, dense complex flavors, great balance)
Bodegas Valduero Crianza Ribera del Duero '16 *** $$
(A gracefully aged wine intense, spicy, with a supple texture)
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.
Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.