Wines from South Africa

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

False Bay "Bush Vines", W.O. Coastal Region, '20 ** $

(A classy pinotage with generous fruit and good character)

False Bay "Slow" Chenin Blanc , W.O. Coastal Region '19 **1/2 $

WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

(A super chenin blanc made with a long, slow process that delivers)

Soaring Eagle Red Blend, Western Capes '19 **1/2 $

(Cab sauv, merlot and shiraz, a dense flavorful blend with style)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.

