Wines from South Africa
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
False Bay "Bush Vines", W.O. Coastal Region, '20 ** $
(A classy pinotage with generous fruit and good character)
False Bay "Slow" Chenin Blanc , W.O. Coastal Region '19 **1/2 $
WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK
(A super chenin blanc made with a long, slow process that delivers)
Soaring Eagle Red Blend, Western Capes '19 **1/2 $
(Cab sauv, merlot and shiraz, a dense flavorful blend with style)
