Cellar Notes

Wines from South Africa

Published March 22, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT
Pinot noir grapes on the vine
Stefano Lubiana
/
Flickr Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
Pinot noir grapes on the vine

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

False Bay "Bush Vines", W.O. Coastal Region, '20 ** $

(A classy pinotage with generous fruit and good character)

False Bay "Slow" Chenin Blanc , W.O. Coastal Region '19 **1/2 $

WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

(A super chenin blanc made with a long, slow process that delivers)

Soaring Eagle Red Blend, Western Capes '19 **1/2 $

(Cab sauv, merlot and shiraz, a dense flavorful blend with style)

