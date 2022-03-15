Hendry family wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Hendry Vineyard HRW Pinot Noir, Napa '18 **1/2 $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

(Although an entry level pinot, it has complexity and depth of flavor)

Hendry Vineyard HRW Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa '18 *** $$

(Look for all the classic Napa cab flavors in this bottle)

Hendry Vineyard Unoaked Chardonnay, Napa '19 *** $$

(Fresh and bright, great acidity, attractive lightness on the palate)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.