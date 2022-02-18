Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Catena "San Carlos" Cabernet Franc, Mendoza '18 **1/2 $$

(From a venerable Argentine property, deeply extracted, smooth, spicy)

Pollack Cabernet Franc, Monticello, Virginia '18 *** $$ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

(Bright, forward flavors, opulent texture, great dinner wine)

Russiz Superiore Cabernet Franc, Collio, Friuli, Italy '17 ** $$

(Lean and sculpted, with full savory flavors, mild tannins)

