Big red blends

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Avarizza "Blend 2" Mendoza, Argentina '17 **1/2 $$

(A deep dark malbec-based wine that is still quite graceful)

Lambert Estate "Black Sheep", Barossa Valey '17 WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

(Crowd-pleasing, easy to enjoy, mourvedre and merlot blend)

Haut Espoir "Gentle Giant", South Africa '17 **1/2 $

(Juicy red blend dominated by cab sauv; not overly complex, just fun)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

