Big red blends
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Avarizza "Blend 2" Mendoza, Argentina '17 **1/2 $$
(A deep dark malbec-based wine that is still quite graceful)
Lambert Estate "Black Sheep", Barossa Valey '17 WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK
(Crowd-pleasing, easy to enjoy, mourvedre and merlot blend)
Haut Espoir "Gentle Giant", South Africa '17 **1/2 $
(Juicy red blend dominated by cab sauv; not overly complex, just fun)
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.
Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.