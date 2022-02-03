Willakenzie of Oregon

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Willakenzie Chardonnay, Willamette Valley '18 **1/2 $$

(A classy, elegant chardonnay with abundant floral and citrus notes)

Willakenzie Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley '18 *** $$

(Super pinot noir, refined, restrained, well-structured, velvety)

Willakenzie Estate Cuvée Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley **** $$$

(The quality equivalent in Burgundy would cost 3 times more)

WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.