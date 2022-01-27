Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Pic-Chapoutier Cotes du Rhone '19 **1/2 $

(Refined, elegant, but with all the classic CDR flavors, so well made)

Domaine Martin "Plan de Dieu" Cotes du Rhone-Villages '17 **1/2 $

(Good honest rustic CDR with complexity and class; every day CDR)

Domaine La Roubinet Sablet '19 *** $$ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

(Dense, rich, very complex, very well made, worth the price.)

