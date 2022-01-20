Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Hendry Zinfandel, Napa Valley '18 **1/2 $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

(Elegant, very well structured, sleek, very well made)

Gnekow Family Winery Old Vine Zinfandel, Lodi '16 ** 1/2 $

(A big, full-flavored zin, almost port-like in its taste and body)

Castoro Cellars "Zinfusion", Paso Robles '19 ** $

(A blend of zin, the Italian primitivo, and petit sirah, big bodied)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

