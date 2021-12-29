Sparklers for the holidays
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Bassano Blanc de Blancs, Italy NV ** $
(Carefree, fun, perfect party wine)
Avinyo Brut Cava NV **1/2 $
(Classic Cava, long on elegance, refinement and structure)
Champagne Jean-Noel Haton, Brut Classic NV *** $$
(Pronounced fruit, toasty character, dry and elegant)
