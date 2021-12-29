Sparklers for the holidays

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Bassano Blanc de Blancs, Italy NV ** $

(Carefree, fun, perfect party wine)

Avinyo Brut Cava NV **1/2 $

(Classic Cava, long on elegance, refinement and structure)

Champagne Jean-Noel Haton, Brut Classic NV *** $$

(Pronounced fruit, toasty character, dry and elegant)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.

