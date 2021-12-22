Red wine gift ideas

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Buena Vista "Ch. Buena Vista" Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley '18 *** $$

(One of the earliest Napa cabs, still ruling like a king)

Far Niente Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley '18 *** $$$

(As good as it gets for Pinot Noir lovers)

Paladino Barolo, Serralunga, Langhe '16 *** $$$

(Great wine from a great producer, checks all the boxes)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.

