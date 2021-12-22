Red wine gift ideas
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Buena Vista "Ch. Buena Vista" Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley '18 *** $$
(One of the earliest Napa cabs, still ruling like a king)
Far Niente Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley '18 *** $$$
(As good as it gets for Pinot Noir lovers)
Paladino Barolo, Serralunga, Langhe '16 *** $$$
(Great wine from a great producer, checks all the boxes)
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.
Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.