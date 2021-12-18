White wine gift ideas

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley '20 *** $$

(A Napa classic)

Brewer Clifton Chardonnay, Santa Rita Hills '19 *** $$

(Minimal oak, maximum class, textbook California chard)

Let Tourelles de la Crée, Montagny 1er Cru Chardonnay '18 *** $$$

(A special wine for a special gift)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.

