Allegrini of venetto

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Allegrini Valpolicello, Veronese '19 **1/2 $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

(Immensely likable, easy drinking, very consistent qulaity)

Allegrini "Pallazo de la Torre" Veronese '18 **1/2 $

(Combines fresh and dried fruit flavors and aromas, perfect house red)

Allegrini "La Grola" Veronese

(Top of the line, reminiscent of Amarone, packed with flavor, quality)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

