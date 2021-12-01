Viognier for the autumn
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
The Hermit Crab "The Hermit Crab" viognier/marsanne, McClaren Vale '20 **1/2 $
WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK
(Dry but flavorful white with sophisticated fruit, bracing acidity)
Ch. du Trignon Viognier, Cotes du Rhone '20 **1/2 $$
(Classic French viognier, tart and sweet, complex nose and flavors)
Famille Gonnet "Font du Vent" Cotes du Rhone Blanc '20 * 1/2 $$
(Bone dry, but should be good with shellfish)
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.
Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.