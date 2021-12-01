Viognier for the autumn

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

The Hermit Crab "The Hermit Crab" viognier/marsanne, McClaren Vale '20 **1/2 $

WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

(Dry but flavorful white with sophisticated fruit, bracing acidity)

Ch. du Trignon Viognier, Cotes du Rhone '20 **1/2 $$

(Classic French viognier, tart and sweet, complex nose and flavors)

Famille Gonnet "Font du Vent" Cotes du Rhone Blanc '20 * 1/2 $$

(Bone dry, but should be good with shellfish)

