Aussie reds beyond shiraz

Published November 24, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Unico "Truffle Hound" Red Blend, South Australia '20 **1/2 $$

(Italian varietals, pizza wine par excellence, good complexity)

Laws of Nature Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River '17 *** $$ WINE OF THE WEEK

(From our favorite Aussie appeallation, reich, elegant, refined, classy)

Flegenheimer Bros "Out of the Park" Petite Sirah, McClaren Vale '17 **1 1/2

(Deep brooding wine, very oaky, very fruit forward, dense)

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
