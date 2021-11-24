Aussie reds beyond shiraz

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Unico "Truffle Hound" Red Blend, South Australia '20 **1/2 $$

(Italian varietals, pizza wine par excellence, good complexity)

Laws of Nature Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River '17 *** $$ WINE OF THE WEEK

(From our favorite Aussie appeallation, reich, elegant, refined, classy)

Flegenheimer Bros "Out of the Park" Petite Sirah, McClaren Vale '17 **1 1/2

(Deep brooding wine, very oaky, very fruit forward, dense)

