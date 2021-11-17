© 2021 WYPR
Cellar Notes

The Bordeaux satellites

Published November 17, 2021 at 7:16 PM EST
Bordeaux France
Ioannis Koutroubakis
/
Flickr
Barrels in a winery of Bordeaux, France

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Ch. Michel de Vert, Lussac St.-Emilion '19 ** $

(Mostly merlot, big, tannic, very young and suitable for long aging)

Fronsac Fronsac '18 **1/2 $$

(Fronsac wines are known to demand aging, with opulent merlot flavors)

Ch. Le Grand Moulin de Blaye '16 WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

(2 extra years of aging make this a mature, likeable wine, soft, lush, flavorful)

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
See stories by Hugh Sisson