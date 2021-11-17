The Bordeaux satellites
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Ch. Michel de Vert, Lussac St.-Emilion '19 ** $
(Mostly merlot, big, tannic, very young and suitable for long aging)
Fronsac Fronsac '18 **1/2 $$
(Fronsac wines are known to demand aging, with opulent merlot flavors)
Ch. Le Grand Moulin de Blaye '16 WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK
(2 extra years of aging make this a mature, likeable wine, soft, lush, flavorful)