The Bordeaux satellites

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Ch. Michel de Vert, Lussac St.-Emilion '19 ** $

(Mostly merlot, big, tannic, very young and suitable for long aging)

Fronsac Fronsac '18 **1/2 $$

(Fronsac wines are known to demand aging, with opulent merlot flavors)

Ch. Le Grand Moulin de Blaye '16 WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

(2 extra years of aging make this a mature, likeable wine, soft, lush, flavorful)