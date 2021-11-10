Spanish reds beyond tempranillo and garnacia.
There's more to Spanish reds than those two most favored grapes. Hugh picks out some examples.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Senda Verde Mencia, Bierzo, '20 ** $
(Reminiscent of merlot, a nice pleasing red with rustic character)
Teso Monastrell, Castilla '17 ** WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK
(Also known as mourvedre, very dark, intense red with deep flavors, rustic)
Bodega Albero "Isabella" Bobal Yecla '18 ** $
(Very forward fruit, big bodied but approachable, from a little know grape)
