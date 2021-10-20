German Whites
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Paul Anhauser Scheurebe, Kreuznacher, Nahe '18 ** $
(Slightly sweet, very aromatic, notes of honeysuckle and apricots)
Guntrum Rielsing, Rhinehessen '20 ** $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK
(Well made entry level riesling, off-dry with good fruit, clean and fresh)
Weingut Robert Weil Riesling "Tradition", Rhinegau '20 **1/2 $$
(An elegant white from a great appellation, dry, brisk, balanced, outstanding)
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.
