German Whites

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Paul Anhauser Scheurebe, Kreuznacher, Nahe '18 ** $

(Slightly sweet, very aromatic, notes of honeysuckle and apricots)

Guntrum Rielsing, Rhinehessen '20 ** $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

(Well made entry level riesling, off-dry with good fruit, clean and fresh)

Weingut Robert Weil Riesling "Tradition", Rhinegau '20 **1/2 $$

(An elegant white from a great appellation, dry, brisk, balanced, outstanding)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.

