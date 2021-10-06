South of France

Price key: $ = less than $20 $$ = $20-40 $$$ = $40-60 $$$$ = above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Domaine de Nizas "Le Clos" Red Blend, Languedoc '18 **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(A blend of the standard Rhone reds, this wine dances on your palate)

Domaine de Fondrèche, Ventoux Red '19 **1/2 $ VALUE

(Grenache dominated, full flavored but medium bodied, supple, tasty)

Domaine Houchart White, Cotes de Provence '19 ** $

(Featuring Rolle, AKA Vermentino, full-flavored white with bittersweet notes)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.

