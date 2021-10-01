The premier red grape of Spain changes its nature depending where it's planted. Al discusses three different examples.

The Wines

Price key: $ = less than $20 $$ = $20-40 $$$ = $40-60 $$$$ = above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Camina Tempranillo, La Mancha '20 * * $ SUPER VALUE

A fun-loving party wine, with bright flavors in a lighter format.

Señor Le Lesmos, Rioja Crianza '17 *** $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

Dark and earthy with stewed cherry and vanilla flavors, full bodied.

Elias Mora Toro DOC '17 *** $$

A lot of wine for the money, deep and powerful, yet quite graceful.

