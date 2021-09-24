© 2021 WYPR
Cellar Notes

Rosés

Published September 24, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT
Glass of rosé. Synne Rustad via Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)

It's the perfect time of year to enjoy the fresh, fruity rosés of the world. Al takes us on a tour of some attractive rosé producing regions.

The Wines

Price key: $ = less than $20 $$ = $20-40 $$$ = $40-60 $$$$ = above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Franz Mittelbach Rosé of Zweigelt, Austria '20 **1/2 $ VALUE

A big fruity rosé, very food-friendly, deep ripe peach flavors.

Basa Lore Rosé Txakoli, Basque Country, Spain NV **1/2 $ VALUE

A pretty rosé with a touch of sparkle, bright fruit flavors, charming.

Domaine de Nizas "Le Clos" Rosé '20 *** $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

Full flavored rosé from Languedoc, deep powerful fruit, tangy finish.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery. 

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
