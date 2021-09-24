It's the perfect time of year to enjoy the fresh, fruity rosés of the world. Al takes us on a tour of some attractive rosé producing regions.

The Wines

Price key: $ = less than $20 $$ = $20-40 $$$ = $40-60 $$$$ = above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Franz Mittelbach Rosé of Zweigelt, Austria '20 **1/2 $ VALUE

A big fruity rosé, very food-friendly, deep ripe peach flavors.

Basa Lore Rosé Txakoli, Basque Country, Spain NV **1/2 $ VALUE

A pretty rosé with a touch of sparkle, bright fruit flavors, charming.

Domaine de Nizas "Le Clos" Rosé '20 *** $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

Full flavored rosé from Languedoc, deep powerful fruit, tangy finish.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.