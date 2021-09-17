Mâcon Whites

White Burgundy on a budget? Well, such a thing is possible in the Mâcon region where chardonnay is king.

The Wines

Price key: $ = less than $20 $$ = $20-40 $$$ = $40-60 $$$$ = above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Domaine De L'Arfentiere Mâcon Uchizy ‘20 ** $ VALUE

A floral, crisp chardonnay based wine with notes of pear and green apple.

Roux Pere & Fils Mâcon La Roche Vineuse ‘20 $ VALUE

Bright, very fresh aroma and flavor, notes of tropical fruit and honeysuckle.

Louis Latour Mâcon-Lugny Les Genievres Burgundy ‘19 *** WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

From a renowned producer, made from older vines, seductive and lovely.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.