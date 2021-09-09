© 2021 WYPR
Cellar Notes

Beaujolais

Published September 9, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT
Beaujolais wine barrels
Beaujolais wine barrels. Photo by Milena via Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

The ideal wine for casual relaxed dinners, built to be loved, easy to drink.

The Wines

Price key: $ = less than $20 $$ = $20-40 $$$ = $40-60 $$$$ = above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Domaine Lucien Lardy Chardonnay Beaujolais Blanc '18 ** $

Made from chardonnay, and it is a unique approach, no oak, easy sipper.

Domaine Pascal Aufranc Julienas Les Cerisiers '18 **1/2 $ VALUE

Cru Beaujolais that is big, firm and dense, notes of cherry, broad and long.

Lucien Lardy Morgon Côte Du Py '18 *** $$ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

Tremendous quality for a modest price, big, juicy, age-worthy.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery. 

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
