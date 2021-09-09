The ideal wine for casual relaxed dinners, built to be loved, easy to drink.

The Wines

Price key: $ = less than $20 $$ = $20-40 $$$ = $40-60 $$$$ = above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Domaine Lucien Lardy Chardonnay Beaujolais Blanc '18 ** $

Made from chardonnay, and it is a unique approach, no oak, easy sipper.

Domaine Pascal Aufranc Julienas Les Cerisiers '18 **1/2 $ VALUE

Cru Beaujolais that is big, firm and dense, notes of cherry, broad and long.

Lucien Lardy Morgon Côte Du Py '18 *** $$ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

Tremendous quality for a modest price, big, juicy, age-worthy.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.