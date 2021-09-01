Spanish White Wines Beyond Albarino Or Rueda
It's fun to go exploring off the beaten path, and Hugh is doing just that, looking at three whites from unfamiliar regions in Spain.
The Wines
Price key: $ = less than $20 $$ = $20-40 $$$ = $40-60 $$$$ = above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Basa Lore Getariako Txakoli White ‘20 **1/2 $ VALUE OF THE WEEK
A fresh, light,slightly petillant white, similar to Vinho Verde.
Pilgrim Godello **1/2 $
A tasty dry white with dry acidity and subtle flavors, complex and exotic.
Costers Del Segre Petit Sios Blanco ‘20 **1/2 $
Features viognier, made in a sleek international style.
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.
Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.