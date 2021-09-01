© 2021 WYPR
Cellar Notes

Spanish White Wines Beyond Albarino Or Rueda

Published September 1, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT
White wine grapes. Angela Llop via Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

It's fun to go exploring off the beaten path, and Hugh is doing just that, looking at three whites from unfamiliar regions in Spain.

The Wines

Price key: $ = less than $20 $$ = $20-40 $$$ = $40-60 $$$$ = above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Basa Lore Getariako Txakoli White ‘20  **1/2 $ VALUE OF THE WEEK

A fresh, light,slightly petillant white, similar to Vinho Verde.

Pilgrim Godello **1/2 $

A tasty dry white with dry acidity and subtle flavors, complex and exotic.

Costers Del Segre Petit Sios Blanco ‘20 **1/2 $

Features viognier, made in a sleek international style.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
