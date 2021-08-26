An overlooked noble white grape, chenin blanc is capable of a wide variety of styles and flavor profiles. Hugh looks at three.

The Wines

Price key: $ = less than $20 $$ = $20-40 $$$ = $40-60 $$$$ = above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Chateau De Montfort Vouvray Demi Sec '19 *** $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

An off-dry white, with a full palate, dry with bright acid, forward fruit.

False Bay Chenin Blanc, South Africa '19 ** $ VALUE

Wild fermentation, crisp, dry, with notes of peach and lemon.

Domain a Deux, Touraine **1/2 $ VALUE

An elegant, dry chenin, with mineral and honey notes, sleek.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.