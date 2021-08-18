Greek Wines

Maybe the oldest continuously producing wine region, Greece has seen enormous progress in its wine in recent years.

The Wines

Price key: $ = less than $20 $$ = $20-40 $$$ = $40-60 $$$$ = above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Semeli Feast White Moschofilero '19 **1/2 $ WHITE WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

Reminiscent of Riesling with its crisp acidity and aromatics, great price.

Askitikos Assyrtiko '19 ** $

Very like Albariño, fleshy, tropical fruit aromas and flavors.

Sant'Or Saint George Agiorgitiko '19 **1/2 $ RED WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

Medium bodied with elegant structure and fruit, very flavorful.

Tetramythos Agiorgitiko ‘17 ** $ VALUE

A well rounded red with bright berry flavors and good depth.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.