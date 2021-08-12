Grown around the world, Syrah, or Shiraz, has become a big hit. But styles do vary from place to place. Al fills us in.

The Wines

Price key: $ = less than $20 $$ = $20-40 $$$ = $40-60 $$$$ = above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Dusted Valley Boomtown Syrah, Washington State '18 **1/2 $

A tad lean, quite deeply flavored, restrained, delicious.

Radley & Finch Lazy Hare Shiraz, South Africa '17 ** $ VALUE

A very informal, dynamic shiraz with lots of zippy fruit.

Franklin Tate Shiraz, Margaret River '19 *** $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

Typical Margaret River class, restrained but generous structure and flavor.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.