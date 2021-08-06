© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CellarNotes2021Sponsor.png
Cellar Notes

Greco Di Tufo

Published August 6, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT
Glass of white wine on a white table.
unknown
/
White wine. Photo by onireewalker via Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)

One of the most venerable grapes in Italy is still making high quality white wine, and Hugh has a sampling.

The Wines

Price key: $ = less than $20 $$ = $20-40 $$$ = $40-60 $$$$ = above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Vinosia Greco di Tufo L"Ariella DOCG '18 ** $

A bright snappy example of Greco, with crisp acidity, fresh flavors.

Colline del Sole Greco di Tufo '19 **1/2 $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

A fuller, more flavorful version of Greco, intense aroma, mineral notes.

Benito Ferrara Greco di Tufo D'Uva '19 *** $$

A superb example of classic Greco, complete with bitter almond notes.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.

Tags

Cellar NotesCellar NotesPrograms
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
See stories by Hugh Sisson