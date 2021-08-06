One of the most venerable grapes in Italy is still making high quality white wine, and Hugh has a sampling.

The Wines

Price key: $ = less than $20 $$ = $20-40 $$$ = $40-60 $$$$ = above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Vinosia Greco di Tufo L"Ariella DOCG '18 ** $

A bright snappy example of Greco, with crisp acidity, fresh flavors.

Colline del Sole Greco di Tufo '19 **1/2 $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

A fuller, more flavorful version of Greco, intense aroma, mineral notes.

Benito Ferrara Greco di Tufo D'Uva '19 *** $$

A superb example of classic Greco, complete with bitter almond notes.

