A lot of wineries love single varietal wines, but some of the most interesting and affordable choices are big red blends.

The Wines

Price key: $ = less than $20 $$ = $20-40 $$$ = $40-60 $$$$ = above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Matthews "Black Board" Red Wine, Columbia Valley '18 **1/2 $$

A very likable Bordeaux blend, full bodied with sweet fruit flavors.

Borsao "Cabriola", Campo di Borja '17 **1/2 $

A Spanish "Cotes du Rhone," garnacha dominated, vibrant.

Annabella California Red Wine , North Coast '18 **1/2 $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

Very fruity and sweet Bordeaux blend, good for barbecue.

