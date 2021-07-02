French Rosés From Franck Agostini

It's the season for light and enjoyable pink wines.

The Wines

Price key: $ = less than $20 $$ = $20-40 $$$ = $40-60 $$$$ = above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Domaine des Herbauges "Eleon d'or", Loire '20 *** $ VERY GOOD VALUE

Springtime in a glass, fresh, explosive, strawberry notes, delicious)

Fabien Castaing "Gris Océan" IGP Atlantique '20 ** ½

From the Atlantic seaside, a refreshing, crisp rosé with balance.

Chateau Lauduc Rosé, Bordeaux rosé '20 *** $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

100% cabernet sauvignon, delicate yet opulent, subtle and complete.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.

