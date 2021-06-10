© 2021 WYPR
Cellar Notes

Great Buys In Zinfandel

Published June 10, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT
Wooden sign among grape vines reading "ZINFANDEL: PLANTED 1910, 1976"
Savannah-Chanelle Vineyards, Saratoga, CA / Photo by Naotake Murayama via Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Zin is Al's favorite grape and he has found some wonderful examples.

The Wines

Price key: $ = less than $20 $$ = $20-40 $$$ = $40-60 $$$$ = above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Leese Fitch Old Vine Zinfandel, California '17 ** $ VALUE

An easy drinking zin with all the right flavors, medium-bodied.

Peirano Estate Vineyard Old Vine Zin, Lodi '16 *** $ SUPER VALUE

Great buy from Peirano, a spicy, deep, flavorful zin.

Artezin Old Vine Zinfandel, Mendocino '18 *** $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

A great zin, blended from ancient vines, with depth and complexity.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
See stories by Hugh Sisson