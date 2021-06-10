Great Buys In Zinfandel

Zin is Al's favorite grape and he has found some wonderful examples.

The Wines

Price key: $ = less than $20 $$ = $20-40 $$$ = $40-60 $$$$ = above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Leese Fitch Old Vine Zinfandel, California '17 ** $ VALUE

An easy drinking zin with all the right flavors, medium-bodied.

Peirano Estate Vineyard Old Vine Zin, Lodi '16 *** $ SUPER VALUE

Great buy from Peirano, a spicy, deep, flavorful zin.

Artezin Old Vine Zinfandel, Mendocino '18 *** $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

A great zin, blended from ancient vines, with depth and complexity.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.

