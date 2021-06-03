New Zealand Sauvignon Blancs
A glance at a few of New Zealand's signature wines.
The Wines
Price key: $ = less than $20 $$ = $20-40 $$$ = $40-60 $$$$ = above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Barker's Marque "The Loop" Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough '20 **1/2 $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK
Pungent flavors of lime and kiwi with flinty overtones.
Barker's Marque "Three Brooms" Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough '20 *** $$
Intense and assertive with bright ultra-ripe flavors, juicy acidity.
Greywacke Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough '20 *** $$
Rounded, subtle SB, with restrained but strong flavors, generous.
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.
Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.