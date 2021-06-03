New Zealand Sauvignon Blancs

A glance at a few of New Zealand's signature wines.

The Wines

Price key: $ = less than $20 $$ = $20-40 $$$ = $40-60 $$$$ = above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Barker's Marque "The Loop" Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough '20 **1/2 $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

Pungent flavors of lime and kiwi with flinty overtones.

Barker's Marque "Three Brooms" Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough '20 *** $$

Intense and assertive with bright ultra-ripe flavors, juicy acidity.

Greywacke Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough '20 *** $$

Rounded, subtle SB, with restrained but strong flavors, generous.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.

