Cellar Notes

Consumer Friendly Cabernet Sauvignon

Published May 20, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT
Whereas California cabernet sauvignon has set extremely high standards you don't have to pay extremely high prices to get good quality.

The Wines

Price key: $ = less than $20 $$ = $20-40 $$$ = $40-60 $$$$ = above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Leese Fitch Cabernet Sauvignon, Calif. '18 **1/2 $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

A very complete cab sauv with classic flavors, deep structure, easy drinking.

Castle Rock Winery Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley '18 **1/2 $ VALUE

Lean and deep with firm complex flavors, mild tannins.

Hayes Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Central Coast '18 ** $

A light bright take on cabernet, lively personality, great with cheese

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
See stories by Hugh Sisson