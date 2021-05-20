Consumer Friendly Cabernet Sauvignon

Whereas California cabernet sauvignon has set extremely high standards you don't have to pay extremely high prices to get good quality.

The Wines

Price key: $ = less than $20 $$ = $20-40 $$$ = $40-60 $$$$ = above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Leese Fitch Cabernet Sauvignon, Calif. '18 **1/2 $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

A very complete cab sauv with classic flavors, deep structure, easy drinking.

Castle Rock Winery Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley '18 **1/2 $ VALUE

Lean and deep with firm complex flavors, mild tannins.

Hayes Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Central Coast '18 ** $

A light bright take on cabernet, lively personality, great with cheese

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

