© 2021 WYPR
50yrsHeader.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CellarNotes2021Sponsor.png
Cellar Notes

Good Values From Decoy Of California

Published May 13, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT
Wine vines, McGill, California
Thomas Hawk via Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)
/
Wine vines, McGill, California

Duckhorn is a Napa pioneer, and their former second label Decoy is now a premier label in its own right, with good values.

The Wines

Price key: $ = less than $20 $$ = $20-40 $$$ = $40-60 $$$$ = above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Decoy Chardonnay, Sonoma '19 **1/2 $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

You get a lot of bang for your buck, classy flavors, mild oak, good structure.

Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon, California '18 **1/2 $$

Good value in quality cab, dark fruits, supple tannins, good length.

Decoy Pinot Noir, California '19 *** $$ GOOD VALUE

Finesse, with layers of flavors, earthy and spice notes, smooth texture.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.

Tags

Cellar NotesWYPR FeaturesCellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
See stories by Hugh Sisson