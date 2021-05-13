Good Values From Decoy Of California

Duckhorn is a Napa pioneer, and their former second label Decoy is now a premier label in its own right, with good values.

The Wines

Price key: $ = less than $20 $$ = $20-40 $$$ = $40-60 $$$$ = above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Decoy Chardonnay, Sonoma '19 **1/2 $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

You get a lot of bang for your buck, classy flavors, mild oak, good structure.

Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon, California '18 **1/2 $$

Good value in quality cab, dark fruits, supple tannins, good length.

Decoy Pinot Noir, California '19 *** $$ GOOD VALUE

Finesse, with layers of flavors, earthy and spice notes, smooth texture.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.

