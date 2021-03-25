© 2021 WYPR
Cellar Notes

Organic Reds

There's tremendous market interest in organic wines. Here are three organic reds that bring a lot to the table.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Frey "Organic Red", California NV ** $ VALUE WINE OF THE WEEK
Among the earliest organic wineries. A deep, dry, powerful red, good for grilled meats.

Antonelli Montefalco Rosso, Umbria, '17 **1/2 $
Medium bodied, juicy, dark dry flavors, great with earthy pasta sauce.

Robert Sorel Gamay, "Éclat de Granite", Cote Roannaise '19 *** $$ MOST INTERESTING WINE OF THE WEEK
Superb gamay, super juicy, distinguished, classy flavors, memorable.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.
Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
