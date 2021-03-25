There's tremendous market interest in organic wines. Here are three organic reds that bring a lot to the table.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Frey "Organic Red", California NV ** $ VALUE WINE OF THE WEEK

Among the earliest organic wineries. A deep, dry, powerful red, good for grilled meats.

Antonelli Montefalco Rosso, Umbria, '17 **1/2 $

Medium bodied, juicy, dark dry flavors, great with earthy pasta sauce.

Robert Sorel Gamay, "Éclat de Granite", Cote Roannaise '19 *** $$ MOST INTERESTING WINE OF THE WEEK

Superb gamay, super juicy, distinguished, classy flavors, memorable.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.