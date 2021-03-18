© 2021 WYPR
Cellar Notes

Frizzante Wines For Spring

Close up of a wine glass filled with sparkling wine with a black and orange background
Natalia Medd
Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
Sparkling wine

There's nothing like a hint of sparkle in a wine to help toast the coming of spring.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

João Portugal Ramos Wines Vinho Verde '19 ** $ VALUE WINE OF THE WEEK

More flavor than many Vinho Verdes, with bright sparkly texture.

Pine Ridge Sparkling Chenin Blanc Viognier, California NV **1/2 $ VALUE

Pine Ridge classic given a sparkling twist, crisp, fruity, tastes like spring.

Dr. Loosen Riesling Sekt Extra Dry, Mosel NV **1/2 $$

Classic dry tart fruit flavor, bracing acidity, pinpoint bubbles.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
