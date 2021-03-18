Frizzante Wines For Spring

There's nothing like a hint of sparkle in a wine to help toast the coming of spring.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

João Portugal Ramos Wines Vinho Verde '19 ** $ VALUE WINE OF THE WEEK

More flavor than many Vinho Verdes, with bright sparkly texture.

Pine Ridge Sparkling Chenin Blanc Viognier, California NV **1/2 $ VALUE

Pine Ridge classic given a sparkling twist, crisp, fruity, tastes like spring.

Dr. Loosen Riesling Sekt Extra Dry, Mosel NV **1/2 $$

Classic dry tart fruit flavor, bracing acidity, pinpoint bubbles.

