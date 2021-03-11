© 2021 WYPR
Cellar Notes

Second Labels, First Class Bargains

Many first rate wineries bottle quality juice that hasn't made it into the premium program. These wines are offered as "second labels" and are good deals.

 

Price key:  $=less than $20  $$= $20-40   $$$=$40-60  $$$$=above $60

Quality key:  * = decent wine   ** = very good wine   *** = superb wine   **** = elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Jackson Estate Chardonnay, Santa Maria Valley '18 ** $  VALUE

A classic California chard, stylish, with finesse, light oak.

Arrowood Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon '16  **1/2  $$

A big ripe cab from one of the leaders in the field, at a great price.

Nielson Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara County  *** $  VALUE WINE OF THE WEEK

A very elegant pinot, with dark aromas, silky texture, stunning flavors.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
