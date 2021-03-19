Baltimore's Future with David Warnock

Thursdays at 8:45 am

This program has been suspended until further notice due to Mr. Warnock announcing his candidacy for Baltimore Mayor.

Every week David Warnock will welcome guests who have come up with innovative ideas and developed creative programs to address problems in Baltimore. You can listen to "Baltimore's Future" every Thursday at 8:45 am.

To learn more, visit Warnock Foundation's website. Some episodes may feature Baltimore Social Innovation Journal honorees, you can learn more about their work here.