Responsive Design
What is Responsive Design - It is an approach to web design aimed at crafting sites to provide an optimal viewing and interaction experience—easy reading and navigation with a minimum of resizing, panning, and scrolling—across a wide range of devices (from desktop computer monitors to mobile phones) (Wikipedia).
This means you will be able to view WYPR.org easily regardless of the device. Phones, notebooks, tabletsm, and desktops will all display the site cleanly.
Some navigation notes.
- We have added the "Persistent Player" to the top of the site. Stream all three WYPR HD channels from the large gray bar.
- You will still find WYPR and NPR News on our homepage
- You will still find WYPR Programs on our homepage
- All of the other important links such as Events and Support can still be accessed from our top navigation