© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs

Opioid Misuse and Abuse: A Public Health Crisis

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Aaron Henkin
Published April 4, 2018 at 11:51 AM EDT
AP_18080693291899.jpg
AP Photo/Patrick Sison
/

Every day, more than 115 Americans die after overdosing on opioids. Opioids are a classification of drugs that include prescription pain relievers, heroin, and synthetic drugs like fentanyl. The misuse of these drugs has become an epidemic across the country, and in the state of Maryland, in 2016, 2,089 overdose deaths occurred – with 1,119 of those deaths being related to the opioid drug fentanyl. As a declared public health crisis – what’s being done to combat and address the proliferation of and addiction to opioids?

Guests on this who include:

Darrell Hodge, Peer Recovery Specialist, REACH

Dr. Leana Wen, Baltimore City Health Commissioner  

Emily Keller, Hagerstown City Councilwoman 

Tags

ProgramsLife in the Balance
Aaron Henkin
Aaron creates and produces original radio programs for WYPR. His current project is the neighborhood documentary series, Out of the Blocks, which earned the 2018 national Edward R Murrow Award. His past work includes the long-running weekly cultural program, The Signal, and the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings series, Tapestry of the Times. Aaron's stories have aired nationally on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, PRI’s Studio 360, & The World.
See stories by Aaron Henkin
Related Content
Load More