The Teenage Mental Health Crisis: Finding Meaning in Arts Education

Joelle is a seventeen year old high schooler and a pretty typical teenager in most ways. She enjoys being with her friends, downloading apps on her phone, and is looking forward to pursuing a career as a film maker… But she’s experienced clinical depression – an illness that is now affecting 20% of teenagers in the United States. Adolescents are in the midst of a mental-health crisis: this is the most anxious and depressed generation on record, but despite the ubiquitous nature of depression it’s still largely misunderstood. This month on the show, Joelle's story and the power of art to transform dark experiences into transformative ones.

Dr. Karen Swartz, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Andrew Masters, Youth, Health, and Wellness Coordinator, Baltimore City Health Department.

Tia Price, Workforce Development and High School Manager, Wide Angle Youth Media.