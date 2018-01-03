© 2021 WYPR
The Teenage Mental Health Crisis: Finding Meaning in Arts Education

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Aaron Henkin
Published January 3, 2018 at 1:12 PM EST
joelle_pic.jpg
Wide Angle Youth Media
/

Joelle is a seventeen year old high schooler and a pretty typical teenager in most ways. She enjoys being with her friends, downloading apps on her phone, and is looking forward to pursuing a career as a film maker… But she’s experienced clinical depression – an illness that is now affecting 20% of teenagers in the United States. Adolescents are in the midst of a mental-health crisis: this is the most anxious and depressed generation on record, but despite the ubiquitous nature of depression it’s still largely misunderstood. This month on the show, Joelle's story and the power of art to transform dark experiences into transformative ones. 

Dr. Karen Swartz, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Johns Hopkins Hospital. 

Andrew Masters, Youth, Health, and Wellness Coordinator, Baltimore City Health Department

Tia Price, Workforce Development and High School Manager, Wide Angle Youth Media.

Tags

ProgramsLife in the Balance
Aaron Henkin
Aaron creates and produces original radio programs for WYPR. His current project is the neighborhood documentary series, Out of the Blocks, which earned the 2018 national Edward R Murrow Award. His past work includes the long-running weekly cultural program, The Signal, and the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings series, Tapestry of the Times. Aaron's stories have aired nationally on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, PRI’s Studio 360, & The World.
