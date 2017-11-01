Life After Gang Violence: An Ongoing Struggle

This month on "Life in the Balance," gangs and street violence in Baltimore is an epidemic. But what happens to those people who want to get out of gangs, what struggles do they meet on the way? We’ll meet Gardnel Carter, a former gang member who’s now helping others to avoid his past mistakes. We’ll also talk with Media Chief T.J. Smith of the Baltimore City Police about the department’s efforts to stem gang violence, and we’ll hear the remarkable story of a 17 year old boy who’s trying to walk away from his own past with gangs. The problem is his old associates are not happy about his decision. This hour, the uphill climb out of gang violence, the organizations trying to combat it, and the people whose lives hang in the balance.

Gardnel Carter, Manager, Safe Streets East.

T.J. Smith, Chief of Media Relations, Baltimore City Police Department

Cheryl Riviere, Program Director of the Fresh Start Program at Living Classrooms.