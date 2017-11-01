© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Criminal Justice

Life After Gang Violence: An Ongoing Struggle

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Aaron Henkin
Published November 1, 2017 at 11:32 AM EDT
AP_30633783602.jpg
AP Photo/David Goldman
/

This month on "Life in the Balance," gangs and street violence in Baltimore is an epidemic. But what happens to those people who want to get out of gangs, what struggles do they meet on the way? We’ll meet Gardnel Carter, a former gang member who’s now helping others to avoid his past mistakes.  We’ll also talk with Media Chief T.J. Smith of the Baltimore City Police about the department’s efforts to stem gang violence, and we’ll hear the remarkable story of a 17 year old boy who’s trying to walk away from his own past with gangs.  The problem is his old associates are not happy about his decision. This hour, the uphill climb out of gang violence, the organizations trying to combat it, and the people whose lives hang in the balance. 

Gardnel Carter, Manager, Safe Streets East.

 T.J. Smith, Chief of Media Relations, Baltimore City Police Department

Cheryl Riviere, Program Director of the Fresh Start Program at Living Classrooms.

Tags

Programsgang violencestreet violenceBaltimore City Policeliving classroomsBaltimore City Department of HealthWYPR ProgramsLife in the Balance
Aaron Henkin
Aaron creates and produces original radio programs for WYPR. His current project is the neighborhood documentary series, Out of the Blocks, which earned the 2018 national Edward R Murrow Award. His past work includes the long-running weekly cultural program, The Signal, and the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings series, Tapestry of the Times. Aaron's stories have aired nationally on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, PRI’s Studio 360, & The World.
See stories by Aaron Henkin