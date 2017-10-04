© 2021 WYPR
Healthcare
The Unique Struggle of LGBT Elders

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Aaron Henkin
Published October 4, 2017 at 1:00 AM EDT
This month, we’re going to hear the story of someone who made a big personal decision, but quite late in life.  Autumn is a 61 year old trans-woman who transitioned just recently, after quietly struggling with her identity for decades…  We’ll hear how Autumn’s transition has impacted her work-life, her family relations, and her marriage.  Autumn’s personal story will also be the springboard for our larger conversation this hour about the unique, and often overlooked, challenges facing LGBT elders.

Guests on this episode include: 

Nate Sweeney, Executive Director, Chase Brexton LGBT Health Center.

Rev. Merrick Moses, activist, minister, and currently the Community Liaison in the Office of the State’s Attorney in Baltimore City. 

Alex Kent, Program Replication Coordinator for SAGE, an organization providing advocacy and services for LGBT elders.

Aaron Henkin
Aaron creates and produces original radio programs for WYPR. His current project is the neighborhood documentary series, Out of the Blocks, which earned the 2018 national Edward R Murrow Award. His past work includes the long-running weekly cultural program, The Signal, and the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings series, Tapestry of the Times. Aaron's stories have aired nationally on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, PRI’s Studio 360, & The World.
