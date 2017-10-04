The Unique Struggle of LGBT Elders

This month, we’re going to hear the story of someone who made a big personal decision, but quite late in life. Autumn is a 61 year old trans-woman who transitioned just recently, after quietly struggling with her identity for decades… We’ll hear how Autumn’s transition has impacted her work-life, her family relations, and her marriage. Autumn’s personal story will also be the springboard for our larger conversation this hour about the unique, and often overlooked, challenges facing LGBT elders.

Guests on this episode include:

Nate Sweeney, Executive Director, Chase Brexton LGBT Health Center.

Rev. Merrick Moses, activist, minister, and currently the Community Liaison in the Office of the State’s Attorney in Baltimore City.

Alex Kent, Program Replication Coordinator for SAGE, an organization providing advocacy and services for LGBT elders.