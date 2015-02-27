The Time The Colts Memorabilia Came Home

After that dark, snowy unforgettable night when the Mayflower trucks hauled away the Colts and the franchise and all that the team possessed, a furious Mayor Schaefer threatened to sue the demon Colt owner Irsay. To avoid the delay and embarrassment of a court case, Irsay agreed to have his own lawyer and the Colts representative, Ted Venetoulis, settle the matters privately. At the end of the affair they did--the Colts got back their memorabilia and Irsay got a penalty-- slapped on by Venetoulis for "unsportsmanlike like conduct."

