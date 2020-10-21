 Zombie Insects And Spider Web Science! | WYPR
Many of us regard bugs and insects simply as pests -- to be rid of. Our guests today know that, and hope to change the hearts and minds of the insect-averse. Spider glue researcher Sarah Stellwagen waxes poetic about the mysteries and science of spider webs. And entomologist Mike Raupp, also known as ‘The Bug Guy,’ is on a mission to help people understand our connection to the creepy crawly critters, starting with the fascinating life cycle of what he claims as his ‘spirit bug’ -- the stupendous cicada. We preview their upcoming talks at the Natural History Society of Maryland.

Urban Evolution In Your Own Backyard

By & Jun 1, 2020
Ivy Bookshop

We think of species taking a long time to adapt to changes in their surroundings. Not necessarily, says evolutionary biologist and ecologist Menno Schilthuizen. In his new book, "Darwin Comes to Town: How the Urban Jungle Drives Evolution" he asserts we can find evidence right in our own back yard. Schilthuizen says plants and animals can adapt quickly to survive. Things like mating preferences and diet are in flux when it comes to city living. Original airdate 4/26/2018.

Do Insects Bug You? Think Again!

By & Oct 17, 2019
Melissa Gerr

Wait! Don't squash that spider crawling inside your kitchen sink! Studying the creepy crawlers can lead to important findings about our environment. Two entomologists weigh in: Professor James Young, from the Natural History Society of Maryland, discusses the value of insect collections and Fred Paraskevoudakis praises their worth as ecological harbingers. Plus, filmmaker Allison Otto talks about her documentary “The Love Bugs." It's a moving portrayal about the ‘love of nature’ and the ‘nature of love.’

The Love Bugs will be screening at the Natural History Society of Maryland followed by a lecture about insect collecting. For more information, visit this link.

Berries, Seeds, Nectar, Insects: Bird-friendly Gardening

By & May 31, 2017
Camilla Cerea / Patterson Park Audubon Center

Baltimore’s Patterson Park is home to more than 200 species of birds, birds hungry for berries, seeds, nectar, and insects. How do you create bird-friendly gardens that increase biodiversity and incorporate native plants? What does it take to master the subtle art of bird-watching? We speak to Susie Creamer, Director of Urban Education and Conservation at the Patterson Park Audubon Center, and Claire Wayner, the bird guide for Audubon's Bird Explorers.