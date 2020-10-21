Zombie Insects And Spider Web Science!

Many of us regard bugs and insects simply as pests -- to be rid of. Our guests today know that, and hope to change the hearts and minds of the insect-averse. Spider glue researcher Sarah Stellwagen waxes poetic about the mysteries and science of spider webs. And entomologist Mike Raupp, also known as ‘The Bug Guy,’ is on a mission to help people understand our connection to the creepy crawly critters, starting with the fascinating life cycle of what he claims as his ‘spirit bug’ -- the stupendous cicada. We preview their upcoming talks at the Natural History Society of Maryland.
Links: Playing Mind Games: How Microbes Make Zombies of Their Insect Hosts, The Science of Spider Webs: Silk Biology From DNA to Fiber, Bug of the Week.