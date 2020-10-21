Zombie Insects And Spider Web Science!

Wait! Don't squash that spider crawling inside your kitchen sink! Studying the creepy crawlers can lead to important findings about our environment. Two entomologists weigh in: Professor James Young, from the Natural History Society of Maryland, discusses the value of insect collections and Fred Paraskevoudakis praises their worth as ecological harbingers. Plus, filmmaker Allison Otto talks about her documentary “The Love Bugs." It's a moving portrayal about the ‘love of nature’ and the ‘nature of love.’

The Love Bugs will be screening at the Natural History Society of Maryland followed by a lecture about insect collecting. For more information, visit this link.